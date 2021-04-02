The Easter Bunny will be hoppin’ to LuLu’s on April 3rd & 4th from 11am-2pm for family photos! Come dressed in your Easter best to enjoy some Easter treats and a great lunch at LuLu’s!
The Easter Bunny will be at LuLu's locations in Gulf Shores and Destin.
*COVID-19 Social Distancing Guidelines will be adhered. Photos with the Easter Bunny will be safely distanced. Masks will be encouraged while waiting in line and not seated at a table. Thank you!
April 3rd & 4th, 2021
11AM-2PM
Destin, FL (March 15, 2021)…As both locals and seasonal guests have discovered, LuLu’s in Destin is the place to go for great food and family fun, including a visit from the Easter Bunny and a brand new Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s Beach Arcade with age appropriate, state-of-the art video games for kids of all ages. Free $20 Arcade play cards will be given to the first 50 kids, both on April 3 and 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring the family and hop on over to LuLu’s on April 3 and 4 to check out the grand opening of the video Arcade, and see the tropically clad Easter Bunny. He will be on hand for free socially distanced photo ops with the kids both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be visiting with boys and girls and giving them Easter gift bags with candy, crafts and plastic eggs. Four lucky children will find “Golden Eggs” in their gift bags with a $100 Arcade play card.
Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s Beach Arcade will be open the same hours as the restaurant, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and features a fully automated system with guests purchasing plastic player cards from a kiosk. No physical tickets will be awarded, it will be digital tickets based on player performance and then redeemed for prizes from the prize hub vending machine full of prizes.
“We are delighted to have our Easter Bunny back for a visit, with kids sitting on a separate bench to be socially distance during their visits with him for photos,” commented LuLu’s GM, Vanessa Owen. “As well, we are excited about our new indoors Beach Arcade kids’ attraction which will be available rain or shine.”
LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge next to Legendary Marina. For more information, visit www.lulubuffett.com/destin/.
https://lulubuffett.com/gulf-shores/
DESCRIPTION OF LULU’S:
Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s is all about celebrating, food, family, and FUN! Take a break from life for a little while and soak up all the good vibes of our delicious food, live music, and stunning waterfront views. Everything is better with sand between your toes and a cold drink in your hand while the kids play in the sun. Eat, play, shop—we’ve got something for everyone. A visit to LuLu’s is a vacation in itself, so treat yourself and your family. The real world can wait.
