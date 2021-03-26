Destination Church is celebrating Easter all week long. Lead Pastor, Wayne Sheppard, joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the lineup of events you and your family can enjoy.
The church is hosting a Community Wide Easter Egg Hunt & Fun Night from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. You will be able to hunt for eggs, play interactive games, eat free hot dogs, and check out food trucks. This is a free event.
Destination Church would like to invite you to Easter Sunday on April 4, 2021. They are hosting three services at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.
For more information about these events and Destination Church, visit them on their website and on Facebook!
Address: 1601 Celeste Rd #9651, Saraland, AL 36571
