2021 Eastern Shore Centre Merchants Career Fair
Thursday, May 13, 2021 – from 11am – 6pm
There is a Job Listing sheet that can be found online at www.easternshorecentre.com/career-fair that applicants can print (or not) that has all of the positions that are available at the Eastern Shore Centre. We will also be posting the list on ESC’s FB page and the FB event. Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/3rQrgFX5V
The Merchants hiring will have a pink piece of paper on their door, just in case. If the Merchant is not on the list or there is no pink piece of paper at the store front, they are not participating in the Career Fair.
Tips for Applicants
1. Determine from the list with whom you would like to submit an application and have predetermined dates that you know you will be available to interview.
2. Show up dressed in business casual attire.
3. Bring enough copies of your resume for each position you want to interview for (plus 3 or 4 extra copies).
4. Be prepared for a brief introduction interview on the spot with each Merchant.
5. If all goes well with the introduction interview, the Merchant will immediately schedule a one-on-one interview to occur as soon as possible.
All positions are for Retail and Food Service
-Part time
-Full time
-Retail Management
ESC Merchants Hiring:
Belk
Newk’s Eatery
Talbot's
Nail Studio
The Sunglass Hut
Bath & Bodyworks
California Dreaming
Humdinger’s VR Lounge
Amy’s Hallmark Store
Half Shell Oyster House Claire’s
The Puppy Den
Ware Jewelers
Loft
Chico's
Dillard's
Men’s Warehouse
Build-a-Bear
Premiere Cinemas 14
Stock & Trade Design Co.
