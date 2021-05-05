2021 Eastern Shore Centre Merchants Career Fair

Thursday, May 13, 2021 – from 11am – 6pm

There is a Job Listing sheet that can be found online at www.easternshorecentre.com/career-fair that applicants can print (or not) that has all of the positions that are available at the Eastern Shore Centre. We will also be posting the list on ESC’s FB page and the FB event. Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/3rQrgFX5V

The Merchants hiring will have a pink piece of paper on their door, just in case. If the Merchant is not on the list or there is no pink piece of paper at the store front, they are not participating in the Career Fair.

Tips for Applicants

1. Determine from the list with whom you would like to submit an application and have predetermined dates that you know you will be available to interview.

2. Show up dressed in business casual attire.

3. Bring enough copies of your resume for each position you want to interview for (plus 3 or 4 extra copies).

4. Be prepared for a brief introduction interview on the spot with each Merchant.

5. If all goes well with the introduction interview, the Merchant will immediately schedule a one-on-one interview to occur as soon as possible.

All positions are for Retail and Food Service

-Part time

-Full time

-Retail Management

ESC Merchants Hiring:

Belk

Newk’s Eatery

Talbot's

Nail Studio

The Sunglass Hut

Bath & Bodyworks

California Dreaming

Humdinger’s VR Lounge

Amy’s Hallmark Store

Half Shell Oyster House Claire’s

The Puppy Den

Ware Jewelers

Loft

Chico's

Dillard's

Men’s Warehouse

Build-a-Bear

Premiere Cinemas 14

Stock & Trade Design Co.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.