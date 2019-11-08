It is the season to give back! Our friends at Eastern Shore Toyota will host the Kiwanis Club 'Shoes for Books Drive.' You are invited to bring any new or used kids, women’s and men's shoes. The proceeds from this event will buy books for underprivileged kids in the community. Kiwanis club reads books to children and when done reading to them they let the children keep the books. The shoes are shipped to third world countries to help their citizens set up shoe stores for self-sufficient income. The event will take place at Eastern Shore Toyota in Daphne from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
While you are donating your shoes, you can check out Eastern Shore Toyota's 17 acres with hundreds of new and pre-owned vehicles.
Eastern Shore Toyota is located at 29732 Frederick Boulevard, Daphne. For information, call 251-250-0161 or visit EasternShoreToyota.com. You may also contact the Kiwanis Club of Daphne Spanish Fort at 251-202-7131
Details include:
When: November 9, 2019
Where: 29732 Frederick Boulevard, Daphne, Al.
Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
