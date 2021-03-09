Mummies are taking over the History Museum of Mobile! Chelsey got a sneak peak of how this exhibit was set up and it is incredible! Learn how you can see the new set below.
The following information was provided by the History Museum of Mobile:
The History Museum of Mobile is proud to announce the opening of a new, travelling exhibition, “Egyptian Mummies and Eternal Life,” on view February 26 – June 27, 2021.
This thrilling exhibition brings to life Ancient Egypt’s mysterious landscapes of tombs and pyramids. With over 100 ancient artifacts, including real mummies, painted sarcophagi, funeral trousseaus, and votive objects, this exhibition is sure to inspire and delight. Visitors will explore funeral practices and the process of mummification, discovering that even the most macabre rituals served not only to preserve the body of the deceased, but also to ensure the continuation of life beyond the grave.
After touring Europe, Asia, and Canada, the exhibition makes its American debut at the History Museum of Mobile. The grandest exhibition to ever travel to the History Museum of Mobile, “Egyptian Mummies and Eternal Life” is a collaboration with the National Archeological Museum of Florence, Italy.
“Ancient Egypt has captivated Westerners for generations and generations. From the visually spectacular artifacts to the rituals centered on death and the afterlife, this exhibition features all the perennial favorites,” said Meg McCrummen Fowler, director of the History Museum of Mobile. “There’s something about the mystery of it all, about a culture steeped in secrets and rituals, that has created an enduring fascination.”
Artifacts included in the exhibition range from 2,000 to 4,000 years old, and no artifacts are reproductions. Within the exhibition, they are organized thematically and focus on how the process of mummification and entombment prepared the deceased for the afterlife.
The History Museum of Mobile will be closed to the public on Thursday, February 25, 2021 for a special Members Preview Day. This day will afford members the opportunity to preview the exhibition in a socially distant environment and to enjoy small-group guided tours. Those interested in joining the museum may do so at historymuseumofmobile.com/membership.
The History Museum is open seven days a week: 9-5 Monday through Saturday, and 1-5 on Sunday. The museum is free to the public on the first Sunday of the month. Due to the pandemic, capacity restrictions are in place. Because of these capacity restrictions and the high attendance expected on free Sundays, visitors are asked to reserve a timeslot to view the exhibition in advance (only required for first free Sundays); go to facebook.com/historymuseumofmobile to reserve a time. Free Sunday in March has already filled up, so be on the lookout for future sign up opportunities.
This exhibition is presented by the J. L. Bedsole Foundation, with additional support from Thompson Engineering and Trustmark Bank. The History Museum of Mobile is very grateful for the robust community support that has made this exhibition possible.
This exhibition was organized by Contemporanae Progetti, Florence, Italy, in collaboration with the National Archeological Museum of Florence.
HISTORY MUSEUM OF MOBILE: The History Museum of Mobile is where Mobile’s story begins. Over 117,000 objects weave together the rich, diverse, and often turbulent histories of Mobile and the surrounding area, from the prehistoric past to the present. Located in the heart of downtown, the History Museum of Mobile operates three campuses: The primary exhibitions are located in the Old City Hall-Southern Market building at 111 South Royal Street; Colonial Fort Condé is at 150 South Royal Street; and the Phoenix Fire Museum is at 203 South Claiborne Street. For more information, please visit: www.historymuseumofmobile.com.
