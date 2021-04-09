Embrace Alabama Kids Week is next week! The City of Mobile is kicking off the big week with a live painting of a traveling mural tonight in Downtown during ArtWalk.
The following information was provided by Embrace Alabama Kids:
Governor Ivey and Mayor Stimpson officially declaring April 11-17 as “Embrace Alabama Kids Week” throughout the state. You to join us for a unique traveling mural painting with Embrace Alabama Kids staff, community leaders, volunteers and local artist Kathleen Kirk Stoves this Friday, April 9 at ArtWalk.
To our knowledge, this is the first time a large mural like this has been painted across the state. As we kick off Embrace Alabama Kids week, the goal of the mural is to bring community members together to help shine a light on the issues facing Alabama’s vulnerable children during National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
- WHO: Embrace Alabama Kids Staff and Supporters (a ministry of United Methodist Children’s Home)
- City of Mobile
- Community leaders and elected officials
- Local artist Kathleen Kirk Stoves
- WHAT: Embrace Alabama Kids Traveling Mural Painting (in conjunction LODA ArtWalk)
- WHEN: Friday, April 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- WHERE: Cathedral Square
Background Information – Embrace Alabama Kids Week
- Embrace Alabama Kids, a ministry of United Methodist Children’s Home, is a statewide nonprofit ministry dedicated to raising awareness of critical issues facing Alabama’s vulnerable children, youth and families. Their impact expands across Alabama with many programs offering foster care, adoption services, family preservation, higher education and school readiness.
- In Mobile, they operate the Babies First Home to help support teen mothers in foster care with babies by providing them with love, acceptance and stability.
- This weekend, communities across the state will come together to create a one-of-a-kind, traveling mural in Mobile, Tuscaloosa, and Birmingham.
- In Mobile, neighbors and volunteers will “paint by numbers” under the guidance of a local artist Kathleen Kirk Stoves to complete a large mural piece during ArtWalk.
- The piece will eventually travel to Montgomery where it will become part of one large mural to be unveiled before city and state officials next week during Embrace Alabama Kids Week, symbolizing our communities uniting to provide support Alabama’s children who need it most.
