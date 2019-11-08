With November in full swing, Thanksgiving Dinner is on many of our minds! You are invited to give back in a special way. Emmanuel's Place will be feeding our community on Thanksgiving Day at Heritage Park Corner of Hwy 59 and Hwy 98 in Foley, Al. Serving starts at 11:00 a.m. until supplies lasts. The heart of this project is to give back to our local families who may need help with their Thanksgiving meal and inspire the younger generations to give back. If you would like to donate, please call at (251) 209-5983 or email them at info@emmanuelsplace.org
Details include:
When: Thanksgiving Day
Hours: 11:00 a.m. - Until
Where: Heritage Park Corner of Hwy 59 & 98 in Foley, Al.
