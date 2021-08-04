Mobile and Baldwin County residents can get into Bellingrath Gardens for free this Friday, August 6, 2021. It is in celebration of Walter Bellingrath' s birthday. All you have to do is provide proof that you are a resident of Mobile or Baldwin counties. You can also pick up a scavenger hunt for the whole family to enjoy. Just ask the folks in the front lobby. For more information, visit their website.
Information provided by Bellingrath Gardens:
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 6, 1869, Walter D. Bellingrath was Mobile's first Coca-Cola bottler and the founder of Bellingrath Gardens and Home. By tradition, Bellingrath Gardens and Home celebrates Mr. Bellingrath’s Birthday on August 6 by offering free admission to residents of Mobile and Baldwin Counties. The Gardens and Home will be open with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Guests are requested to show proof of residence in order to receive free admission on August 6. Guests are also encouraged to purchase tickets to take a guided tour of the Bellingrath Home during their visit.
In the spirit of Bellingrath Gardens’ origins as a fish camp, the Magnolia Café will serve a Fried Fish Lunch on August 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The lunch special is fried fish, grits, coleslaw, hush puppies and tea, along with a complimentary slice of “Mr. Bell's” birthday cake for dessert. Guests are encouraged to stop by the Bellingrath Gift Shop to take advantage of sales on summer merchandise.
More about Walter D. Bellingrath
Walter D. Bellingrath and his wife, Bessie, created Bellingrath Gardens from a former fishing camp along the Fowl River, which Bellingrath purchased in 1919. The Bellingraths opened the Gardens to the public for the first time on April 7, 1932.
The August 6 “Open Gardens” tradition dates back to 1949, when Mr. Bellingrath invited local residents to come and enjoy the Gardens at no charge as part of his 80th birthday celebration.
Here is the wording of Mr. Bellingrath’s open invitation, which was published in The Mobile Press on Saturday, August 6, 1949. The day was declared “Walter Bellingrath Day” in Mobile.
(Headline): Your invitation to visit Bellingrath Gardens Sunday (August 7, 1949) as the guest of Walter D. Bellingrath on his 80th birthday.
“It is an enjoyable and sincere privilege for me to invite the people of Mobile and adjacent communities to be my guests at Bellingrath Gardens this Sunday in observance of my 80th birthday.
“Those few of you who have felt the satisfaction of celebrating an 80th birthday with friends and neighbors will understand the gratification which I shall enjoy in having you visit the Gardens and join in observing the occasion with me.
“The Gardens now provide a cool, shady haven of natural beauty and their general Summer loveliness will provide a pleasant setting for the party. I sincerely hope that you and your family will honor me with your presence.
“Cordially, Walter D. Bellingrath.”
Mr. Bellingrath died on August 8, 1955, two days after his 86th birthday.
Bellingrath Gardens and Home is operated by the Trustees of the Bellingrath Morse Foundation through the Bellingrath Gardens and Home Foundation, a charitable, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the 65-acre garden and estate home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath. For more information, visit bellingrath.org or call 251-973-2217.
