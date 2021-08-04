Mobile and Baldwin County residents can get into Bellingrath Gardens for free this Friday. It is in celebration of Walter Bellingrath' s birthday. All you have to do is provide proof that you are a resident of Mobile or Baldwin counties. You can also pick up a scavenger hunt for the whole family to enjoy. Just ask the folks in the front lobby. For more information, visit their website.

