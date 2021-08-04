Mobile and Baldwin County residents can get into Bellingrath Gardens for free this Friday. It is in celebration of Walter Bellingrath' s birthday. All you have to do is provide proof that you are a resident of Mobile or Baldwin counties. You can also pick up a scavenger hunt for the whole family to enjoy. Just ask the folks in the front lobby. For more information, visit their website.
Enjoy Bellingrath Gardens and Home for free this Friday
- Chelsey Sayasane
