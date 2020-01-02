Get ready for a night full of fun! "Toast to the Coast" is back and better than ever. This year get ready to have "Disco Fever" and try 25-30 local restaurants. They will be set up and serve a dish of their choice as well as a local DJ who will be playing your favorite disco tunes to dance the night away. Beer, Wine and Soft drinks will also be available! You must be 21 or older to attend.
Toast to the Coast – Disco Fever
Place: Orange Beach Events Center at the Wharf.
Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020
Hours: 6:00 until 10:00PM.
Dinner starts at 6:30 PM Tickets are $55.00 per person or $500 for a table of 10
For tickets contact Susan West susanawest@ymail.com
Website: Southbaldwinnewcomers.com
South Baldwin Newcomers Club, Inc is a 501 (c) (3) organization. We have close to 300 members and our main function is to help new residents meet other people in the area and to raise money for charitable organizations in our community. Our main fundraiser is the Toast to the Coast held in January each year with all proceeds going to South Baldwin County charities. We provide a $1000 scholarship to a Senior student from Foley, Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, & Elberta High Schools and one to a Coastal Alabama Community College student. We usually raise around $20,000 each year to give back to the South Baldwin community.
