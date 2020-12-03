With the pandemic making it difficult to get out this year, Food & Wine magazine is bringing the celebration to your home. A holiday version of the popular Food & Wine Classic will be December 5, 2020, online.
Enjoy an evening of holiday-inspired cooking demonstrations and wine tastings from renowned chefs and wine & lifestyle experts. From festive family traditions to the best wines to serve your guests, the Food & Wine Classic at Home: Holiday Edition is sure to be your ultimate entertaining guide this season.
You can buy tickets for $25 here.
Food & Wine is owned by the parent company of WALA Fox, the Meredith Corporation.
