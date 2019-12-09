Equestrian Chaos' big holiday event is coming up this weekend! "Equestrian Chaos: Christmas at The Grounds" is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Equestrian Chaos is a performing trick-riding group. The Christmas show is an annual fundraiser for Celisse's School of the Equestrian Arts. The show incorporates riders of all abilities. It's Christmas themed -- and, full of all kinds of cool tricks and stunts on horseback. Also, Rupert Isaacson, the New York Times best selling author of the book, The Horse Boy, will be in town signing books at the show. Isaacson developed the Horse Boy Method -- it focuses on using horses to help adults and children with autism. Isaacson's son, Rowan, has been diagnosed with autism.
Shows are:
Friday, December 13 - 7:00p,
Saturday, December 14 - 6:00pm
Sunday, December 15 - 6:00pm
All shows at The Grounds
Tickets on sale now and available at the gate
https://www.thegroundsmobile.com/
