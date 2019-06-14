This Sunday at 7:30am, Eric sits down with Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich. A variety of topics were discussed, from the tragic loss of 2 Mobile Police Officers to gun violence, to her continuing work to eliminate bullying in schools.
In addition, Rich is concerned with the state of our pardons and paroles systems (in letting out inmates who have not served all their time) to difficulties of handling an increased case load with limited state funding for the justice and court systems.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, every Sunday morning at 7:30 on Fox10!
