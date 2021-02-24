Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack and Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran joined Joe on Studio10 to talk about important information you need to know.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is gearing up for their upcoming golf tournament. The 15th Annual Sheriff Taylor Wilkins Memorial Golf Tournament is on March 12, 2021 at 9 a.m. The golf tournament will be held at Glenlakes Golf Club in Foley. For more information, email jmilton@baldwincountyal.gov or bday@baldwincountyal.gov.
Sheriff Sam Cochran wants you to be aware of folks looking to steal your catalytic converter. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is hard at work with the Meadows Bill to ensure these thieves are found.
For more information, visit the Mobile County Sheriff's Office and the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.
