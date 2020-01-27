Housing First, Inc. is a non profit agency, whose mission is to eradicate homelessness in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Housing First, Inc. serves approximately 700 homeless individuals, families and Military veterans per year, through street outreach, housing, temporary financial assistance, and case management.
CEO, Derek Boulware, joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about their next big events. The Annual Point in Time Count is on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Mobile and Baldwin County.
Annual Point in Time Count:
Description of event: Count of homeless individuals in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM-10:00 PM
Location(s): Mobile Housing First, Inc. 279 North Washington Ave., Mobile
Baldwin County Prodisee Pantry, 9315 Spanish Fort Blvd., Spanish Fort
Their Annual Mobile Project Homeless Connect Event is also coming up. It is on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Grounds (1035 Cody Rd. North, Mobile, AL.). It provides free on-site services. State identification, legal assistance, health and wellness and housing assistance are available.
Annual Mobile Project Homeless Connect Event:
Date: Friday, January 31, 2020
Time: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location: The Grounds, 1035 Cody Road North, Mobile
Description of event: Free on-site services State Identification, Legal Assistance, Health and Wellness, Housing Assistance, etc.
For more information about Housing First, Inc. visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.