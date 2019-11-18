Everblue Arts presents The Toy Shoppe beginning December 10, 2019 in Fairhope, Alabama. Composer and country music superstar Kenny Rogers joins Everblue Arts to introduce “The Toy Shoppe” to the Gulf Coast this holiday season. This journey celebrates the true meaning of the Christmas season with stories of timeless value. Performing arts and theatre enthusiasts and friends in Mobile and Baldwin counties are invited to enjoy evenings at Everblue Acres.
This marvelous family-friendly adventure blends old-fashioned values with the excitement of an original Broadway-style musical. With gorgeous ballads, singing and dancing toys and a beautiful message of hope and miracles, this holiday musical delights young and old alike. You can go ahead and purchase your tickets on their website. Be sure to follow their Facebook page to stay in the know with Everblue Arts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.