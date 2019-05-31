One week ago, the Golf Cart building at Heron Lakes Country Club accidentally caught fire according to officials. The building was a total loss.
Heron Lakes General Manager Carlos Serrano joined us on Studio10 with an update on what's next.
He says the club is fully operational, it's business as usual, and they've got some great membership deals going on right now.
Click the link to see the full interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.