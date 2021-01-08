“Exploding Hushpuppies” will be your new favorite read! Author, Leslie Anne Tarabella joined Joe on the JET Deck to talk about her new book. The following information is from Leslie Anne Tarabella:
Back with her second collection of short stories, award-winning AL.com /Alabama newspaper columnist Leslie Anne Tarabella brings us, “Exploding Hushpuppies — More Stories from Home.”
“These stories are the things friends laugh about over dinner or when they sit on the back porch talking about their families.” Says the pearl wearing mischievous mother of two boys.
Recognizing that families come in all shapes and sizes, author Leslie Anne Tarabella uses humor to fit a traditional upbringing into a modern not-so-perfect world. Remembering your aunt’s pink poodle dishtowels or teaching your son to shake hands with adults, and even learning to cuss “just a little bit” (in the approved Baptist style, of course), brings laughter and fun to the modern family.
Available in hard cover, soft cover, audio and E-Book
Dust Jacket:
Take cover! Exploding hushpuppies are just the beginning of the tales of fun, family and faith from popular newspaper columnist and blogger Leslie Anne Tarabella. Short stories taken from her years of featured newspaper columns are a quick way to brighten your day and put joy in your heart. From encouraging her northern-born husband to cut her oh-so-Southern hair in the middle of their kitchen, to scooping up the last bit of memories from her parent’s home to keep in a jar, you’ll fall in love with Leslie Anne’s Southern voice of love and laughter.
About the book:
Get ready to relax, laugh and shed a tear with downhome tales from a modern storyteller with old fashioned values. Award winning columnist Leslie Anne Tarabella draws on her deep faith and mischievous sense of humor to tell stories of raising two boys, dealing with humidity, overcoming communication malfunctions with her Northern-born husband, and eating delicious comfort food. Exploding Hushpuppies contains quick-to-read stories that will lift your spirits, distract you from a stressful world and motivate you to look for the simple blessings in life.
About the Author:
The author of the popular book, “The Majorettes are Back in Town and other things to love about the South” is back again with her second collection of short stories to bring a touch of charming tales of family, joy and hope to your day. Living on the Gulf Coast of Alabama where she raised two sons with her husband Robert, Leslie Anne Tarabella’s weekly column appears in the AL.com newspapers: (Mobile) Press-Register, The Birmingham News and The Huntsville Times. Leslie Anne’s loyal following of readers now expands beyond the South and even outside of the USA, proving that people all over the world love a good story, and agood hushpuppy or two.
Audience: all ages, men, and women
Leslie Anne Tarabella blog: https://leslieannetarabella.com
To order: WestbowPress: https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/815491-exploding-hushpuppies
All major bookstores, Barnes and Noble, Amazon
