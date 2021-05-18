The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press published the book “Jean Laffite Revealed” in March. It posits the theory that the pirate Jean Laffite faked his death in the 1820s, hid in Cuba for a few years and then re-entered the United States using the alias “Lorenzo Ferrer.” Dr. Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the new book.
The book explains that he first lived in Mississippi and then moved to North Carolina, where he died as a 96-year-old man in 1875. They even found his sword in the Freemason lodge he helped to found in North Carolina in 1852.
You can discover the story of Jean Lafitte at a book signing at 6 p.m. It all takes place at Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi, MS. The museum is located at 115 1st Street Biloxi, MS 39530. For more information, call 228-435-6320.
On May 26, 2021, the authors are hosting two presentations and book signings at GulfQuest Museum. The events are at 3:00 and 6:30 p.m. The museum is located at 155 South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602. For more information, call 251-436-8901.
For more information, visit jeanlaffiterevealed.com.
