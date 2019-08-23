On this week's Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Eric takes a closer look at the Clotilda.
The slave ship was recently discovered in our area and there are many questions about its history and what's next for this remarkable find.
"Perspectives with Eric Reynolds" airs this Sunday at 7:30am on Fox10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.