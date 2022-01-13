Whether your teenage dream was Brandon Walsh or Dylan McKay, one thing we can all agree on, anything 90’s is worth celebrating. That’s why our biggest party of the year is channeling all things 90210 for our 9th Anniversary.
Grab your denim jacket, and don’t forget your bag phone, and head on over to Fairhope Brewing Company, Saturday, January 15th, starting at 1:00 pm.
The locally-owned brewery will offer its coastal brews in signature anniversary glassware that patrons can take home. Roughly 45 small-batch beers will be on tap, many brewed for the occasion and named in honor of some of your favorite 90’s memories.
You can expect new styles like 9021Esperess0, an Imperial Espresso Breakfast Stout, Donna Martin Graduates, a Lemon Ice Box Pie flavored ale. Other soon-to-be favorites include Kelly Taylor Blonde, Brian Austin Cream, and Peach Pit After Dark. The event will feature live music all day, starting with Amanda Donald and Katrina Kolb at 1:00 pm, followed by 90s cover band Matchbox Rodeo at 3:00 pm and The Bees Wheeze, a Weezer tribute band at 6:00 pm. Bleus Burger and Tin Tin rock and Roll Food Trucks will be on-site, and a $10 cover at the door will get guests a comparative glass to take home.
What: Fairhope Brewing Company’s 9th Anniversary Party
$10 entry includes limited edition 9th Anniversary glassware
When: Saturday, January 15, 2021
1:00pm - 10:00pm
Where: 914 Nichols Avenue
Fairhope, AL 36532
Why: More than 40 Beers on Tap
Live Music
1:00 pm - Amanda and Katrina Donald
3:00 pm - Matchbox Rodeo
6:00 pm - The Bees Wheeze
Food by Bleus Burgers Food Truck and Tin Tin’s Rock & Roll Food Truck
