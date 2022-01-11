Please join us on Sunday, January 16th from 12:00PM – 3:00PM for our annual Open House. We would love the chance to show you “Why Faith?”
Open House
Sunday, January 16th
12:00PM – 3:00PM
*Attendees can tour our facilities, speak with teachers and staff, and find out what Faith Academy is all about. This is the first day of registration for new families!
Faith Academy (established 1969)
8650 Tanner Williams Rd
Mobile, AL 36608
251-633-RAMS
