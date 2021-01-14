Faith Academy is hosting an Open House this week! Principal Barry Pickering and High School Principal Jessica Rapier joined Joe on Studio10 to talk about what Faith Academy offers. During the Open House, you can tour the school and meet their staff. COVID-19 safety protocols will be put in place. Please wear a mask and social distance.
You and your kids have the opportunity to join the Faith Academy family and it all starts on January 17, 2021! For more information, visit them online.
Registration is available online starting Sunday, January 17 https://www.faithacademy.us/admissions/
Classes fill up quickly and discounted enrollment ends March 1, 2021.
Faith Academy
8650 Tanner Williams Rd.
Mobile, AL 36608
Phone 633-RAMS(7267)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.