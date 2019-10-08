Come to the border of Mississippi and Alabama on Tanner Williams Road, and you'll find tons of family fun, fresh air, twisting corn maze, fantastic food, and an evening by a crackling fire!
The pumpkin barn opens in October with a great selection of perfect pumpkins for your jack-o-lanterns and decorations.
In addition you can enjoy:
- Pig Races
- Funny Farm Golf
- Hayrides and Cow Train
- Giant Jumping Pillow
- Tube Slide and Corn Cannon
- Farm Animals & Goat Walk
- Field of Fright
- Pony Rides & More!
Of course, you need to check out the 2019 Fall Corn Maze! It's an A-Maze-ing journey through our 8-acre corn maze! Can you find your way through our twisting and turning paths of corn?
Here are some dates to remember:
- Seward Farms Field of Fright (Oct 12, 19, 26)
- Bay Area Food Bank Drive (Oct. 5)
- Haunt Nights (Oct. 12, 19 & 26)
- Trick-or-Treat Saturday with Character Day Activities (Oct. 26 - Characters arrive at 11 am until 3 pm)
- Grandparents Day (Nov. 2)
Seward Farms
- Over 10 Years of Family Fun!
- Sept. 28 - Nov 2, 2019
- 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. - SATURDAYS only
- Mon-Thur closed to the public (Open to field trip reservations only.)
- 10836 Tanner Williams Rd, Lucedale, MS 39452
- (228) 641-3936
- https://www.sewardfarms.com/
