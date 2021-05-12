Get ready to glow in Pensacola! Chelsey visited this family fun business to take a trip on the crystal clear kayaks. During the day, you can 'glass paddle' and see some of your favorite marine life. At night, glow paddle starts. They use LED waterproof lights to illuminate the Bay. These waters are calm and safe.
If you would like to glow or glass paddle, book your kayaking trip today.
165 Fort Pickens Road (across from Margaritaville) on Pensacola Beach.
850-979-GLOW
