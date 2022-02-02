Vintage Market Days is back on the Gulf Coast! Hannah Paige joined Chelsey on Studio10 with the details. It kicks off this Friday at 10 a.m. and lasts until Sunday.
This indoor market has nearly 110 vendors from across the country with unique pieces for your space. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. You can purchase tickets here or at the door. Parking is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.