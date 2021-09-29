Mobtown Music will host this unique event with all funds raised going to “Feed the Secondline” - a nonprofit that helps the New Orleans musicians directly affected by Hurricane Ida. These are devastating times to lose a job and/or a home. Hopefully this event will get these musicians, who bring so much joy to their city, back on their feet.
The concert will consist of several local brass bands, giving it the look and feel of downtown New Orleans. Tickets will be $20 at the door, and includes music & delicious food provided by Moe’s BBQ downtown. Cash Bar will be available. Additional donations taken at the door.
For more info on Feed the Secondline go to this website.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at Mobtown Music (651 Dauphin St.) Or at the door. For more info please contact event organizer Brett Harrington.
(251)-463-8136
