Feeding the Gulf Coast is gearing up for a busy Summer season. They say food drives are critical in this time leading up to Hurricane season.
If you are in need of food assistance, Feeding the Gulf Coast can help. They are hosting a food distribution on April 23, 2021 at Ladd Peebles Stadium for 1,000 families. It starts at 9 a.m. and is first come, first served. You can also visit Feeding the Gulf Coast online or call their office at (888) 704-FOOD.
If you would like get involved, here is how you can help:
1. Between now and May 3, individuals can make a diﬀerence with their shopping cart through the 8th annual Walmart. Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign.
a. All Walmart's and Sam’s Club in our community are participating.
b. Individuals can make a diﬀerence when with their shopping cart when they purchase specially marked items in-store or online or by donating or rounding up at checkout.
2. Participating in the National Association of Letter Carriers' annual Stamp Out Hunger virtual fund drive.
3. Companies, organizations, and groups can also host a traditional food drive.
About Feeding the Gulf Coast
Feeding the Gulf Coast, formerly Bay Area Food Bank, serves a 24-county area spanning the Florida panhandle, south Alabama, and south Mississippi. In 2020, the food bank distributed over 33 million meals to over 400 church pantries, soup kitchens, and other nonproﬁt organizations throughout its service area. The food bank also operates multiple hunger-relief, outreach and nutrition programs, including Summer Meals, Afterschool Meal, Backpack, Disaster Relief, Mobile Food Distributions and Nutrition Education. Feeding the Gulf Coast is a United Way member agency and a member of Feeding America.
Phone #: (888) 704-FOOD
Website: www.feedingthegulfcoast.org
Location: 5248 Mobile South Street, Theodore, AL 36582
