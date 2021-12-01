On December 1, Feeding the Gulf Coast will celebrate 40 years of service with a special Stuff the Truck food drive with the goal of collecting 40,000 pounds of food to help those in need in our community.
This event will take place at Greer’s Cash Saver, located at 4055 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile, beginning at 2 p.m., lasting until 6 p.m. Individuals can bring food donations or purchase essential shelf-stable items while shopping.
Mayor Stimpson will present a proclamation for “Feeding the Gulf Coast Day” at 2:15 p.m. on behalf of the City of Mobile, to recognize the work the food bank has done throughout the past four decades.
“We are honored to celebrate 40 years as the trusted community resource for hunger relief. This milestone is a testament to the commitment of our partner agencies, staff, community supporters, volunteers, donors, and board,” says Michael Ledger, President and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “It is humbling to have the work and vision of our founders who were called to serve the hungry in 1981 result in this Proclamation of December 1 as Feeding the Gulf Coast Day. Together, we will continue the work of nourishing people, empowering communities, and working to turn hunger into hope for those along the central Gulf Coast.”
Feeding the Gulf Coast, formerly known as Bay Area Food Bank, opened its doors on December 1, 1981, in downtown Mobile, AL as a small organization that aimed to serve the needs of citizens of Mobile and the Eastern Shore area. The food bank has continued to serve for 40 years by distributing more than 318 million pounds of food to those in need since its inception. The food bank works to address chronic hunger along the central Gulf Coast where nearly 350,400 families and individuals rely on access to fresh and nutritious foods provided by Feeding the Gulf Coast and its partner agencies.
WHO: Feeding the Gulf Coast
WHEN: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 2:00- 6:00 p.m
Proclamation issued at 2:15 p.m.
WHERE: Greer’s Cash Saver
4055 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36609
Feeding the Gulf Coast │5248 Mobile South Street, Theodore, AL 36582 | (251) 653-1617
