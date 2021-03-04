The 2021 Festival of Flowers, LoDa Style, in Cathedral Square promises to be a cultural delight for Mobile and the surrounding areas as well as a boost to downtown businesses. The community event will be open to the public through a donation of choice by the attendee. Proceeds of the 2021 Festival of Flowers LoDa Style will be used to purchase Critical Care Monitors for the Cardiac Care Unit at Providence Hospital.
Click on the link for a Studio10 preview!
