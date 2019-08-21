The PR Foundation is sponsoring a pancake breakfast on Saturday, August 24th hosted by Ed’s Shed on the Causeway from 8:00 AM -11:00 AM. $10.00 per meal and all donations will go to FIGHTOARDIE Atlantic Rowing Team. You are more than invited to sit and enjoy your meal, but if you are short on time and still want to support the cause you can even pick up your breakfast to go!
Panini Pete Blohme is the co-founder of the PR Foundation, he joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it. Click on the video link to learn more.
Ed’s Shed
3382 Battleship Pkwy (on the causeway)
251.625.1947
