Emily and Brady King got the news that changed their world forever, cancer. Emily is fighting Stage 4 Colon Cancer and has had over 35 rounds of chemo, two months of maintenance chemo and is starting immunotherapy. You can read more about Emily's story here.
Emily and her husband started "The Chemo Boxes" in hopes of comforting those walking through the same journey. This effort is based on donations and they would love your help in spreading hope this holiday season.
If you would like to donate or request a box, please visit this website.
