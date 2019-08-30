Mobile Fire-Rescue is partnering again this year with the Muscular Dystrophy Association for the 2019 Fill the Boot Drive. From Aug 31st through September 1st, Mobile firefighters will be stationed at major intersections throughout the City, accepting donations to help families affected by muscular dystrophy.
Click on the link to learn more about this great partnership and how you can help!
https://www.cityofmobile.org/fire/
