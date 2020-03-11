Get ready for the Second Annual Cumulus Career Fair! It is taking place at The Grounds on March 12, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The mission of this career fair is to help the talent on the Gulf Coast land new jobs and provide local companies with a powerful tool to fill positions.
Nearly 1,500 people are expected to attend this free event! Vendors include: Alorica, Airbus, Evergreen North America Industrial, Faulkner University, Mobile County Personnel Board, Three Fold Cord Solution, Bishop State Adult Education, Easy Heating and Cooling, Mobile Marriott, US Coast Guard Recruiting, Alabama Department of Corrections, Surge Staffing, Provalus, Pilot, Mobile Police Department and Financial Education Services (Trinity).
Details include:
2nd Annual “Cumulus Career Fair”
When: Thursday March 12, 2020
Where: The Grounds
Hours: 9a.m.-2p.m.
251-652-2048
