Sunday, October 6th through Saturday, October 12th is National Fire Prevention Week, and the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department invites the public to join for the 2019 Fire Safety Expo, sponsored by Franklin Primary Health Center. The Expo will be held on Friday, October 11th at the James Seals Community Center (540 Texas Street), with festivities kicking off at 9:00 AM.
Citizens will have the opportunity to engage their Mobile firefighters with free food, games, and fire safety events, including a simulated vehicle extrication and house burn. Franklin Primary Health will be on site providing free health screenings as requested.
The 2019 Fire Safety Expo is open to the public and FREE.
