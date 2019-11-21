Fired Up was organized in 2013 when two friends, David Lewis and Michael Dewberry, decided to put their love for BBQ to work for good causes. Through corporate sponsorship, Fired Up provides all materials and ingredients necessary for a successful event free of charge. The only responsibility of the family or organization for which Fired Up is working is the purchase of the meat, itself.
Fired Up is working on a new event to benefit Ava Smith, a fifth-grader at St. Dominic Catholic School. She has recently been diagnosed with Spindle Cell Sarcoma. The money raised will assist Ava’s mother, Amber, with medical expenses, travel to and from UAB and any other expenses faced.
Fired Up does not dictate how the money is spent.
What: Racks of professionally smoked, brown sugar and honey baby back ribs
When: Saturday, December 7th (pick-up time between 11 am and 1 pm)
Where: Community Bank, 6587 Airport Blvd, Mobile, 36608 (near Providence)
How much: $25 per rack
•Orders for ribs must be PRE-PAID (in order to be able to purchase the meat)
•Venmo: Theresa-Lyndall
•Check: Payable to “Team Ava”. Mailed (or brought) to John Naughton at Community Bank, 6587 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL. 36608
•For more information, contact Brenda Lyndall at 251 709-0209 (email bdlyndall@yahoo.com) or Patty Jay at 251 751-5280
