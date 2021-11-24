The following information was provided by Wings of Life:
Five Restaurant will be serving Thanksgiving Day lunch, with proceeds going to Wings of Life Recovery, Mobile, AL
November 15, 2021 –Five Restaurant will be sponsoring a Thanksgiving Day lunch with proceeds from that lunch going to Wings of Life Recovery.
This event will take place on Thursday, November 25, 2021, beginning at 12:00 pm at Five Restaurant located at 609 Dauphin Street, downtown Mobile, AL.
We would like to invite you to come and report on this event by interviewing our owners and volunteers. Please be here by 12 pm.
