Lou Lartigue, LTC USA Ret. President SAVC and Mr. Julius Powell, Director of Special Projects with the Mobile Memorial Gardens joined us on Studio10 to talk about The Flags of Glory Celebration.
Flags of Glory Celebration is a Joint Venture of the South Alabama Veterans Council and Mobile Memorial Gardens. They are in our tenth year for the Celebration which is conducted at MMG (6100 Three Notch Rd) on Sunday 10 Nov at 2:00 pm. The guest speaker this year is Mike Dow, former Mayor of Mobile and Vietnam Veteran.
They have over 250 American Flags place around the center of the gardens. The flags are sponsored by the public and the proceeds go toward Local Veterans Causes and Organizations. They have donated over $36K in the past nine years. This year we are recognizing the efforts of the Veterans Recovery Resources. They will have the Mobile Christian High School Band, Battleship Crew mates, American Legion Honor Guard, Patriot Guard Riders, will participating in the Celebration. We will also be presenting the 2018 Veteran Supporter of the Year Award.
There is still time to sponsor a flag for their veteran.
Sponsorship is $25, $50, or $100.
You can sponsor a flag in person at the Mobile Memorial Gardens, or go online and fill out and pay online. The Flags go up on Friday, November 8th and are available for viewing on Saturday the 9th through the 15th of November.
Flags of Glory is sponsored by South Alabama Veterans Council and Mobile Memorial Gardens, 6100 Three Notch Rd, Mobile, AL 26619
Web sites are www.FlagsOfGlory.org and/or www.save.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.