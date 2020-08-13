Spearheaded by Airbus and the State of Alabama, Flight Works Alabama is a comprehensive aerospace exhibition and education center, now open in Mobile.
Flight Works Alabama's 15,000 square foot facility houses over 40 hands-on exhibits, a classroom, workshop, fabrication room, drone aviary, and more! The center will also be the starting point for tours of the Airbus A320 Final Assembly Line, once COVID-19 regulations permit.
Flight Works Alabama is located at 2000 Aerospace Drive, Mobile, AL 36615 within Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley.
Our website is www.flightworksalabama.com, and we can be reached via phone at (251) 512-2320 or via email at info@flightworksalabama.com.
Our Creative Design camps for 7-12 graders are happening for the next two weeks in August, Monday through Friday. We offer 3D Printing camp in the morning (9 am - 12 pm), and Sublimation Camp in the afternoon (12:30 pm - 3:30 pm), where students can learn how to use design software, such as TinkerCad, CorelDRAW, and SolidWORKS to make their ideas come to life. They can also take their 3D Printed and Sublimated creations home with them at the end of each day.
These camps are especially a great resource for homeschool parents who are looking for an educational, fun, and clean environment to send their students to.
Flight Works Alabama is operating in accordance with the State of Alabama and the City of Mobile’s current health regulations. To maintain social distancing, there are only 12 spots available and they are going quickly, so hurry over to FlightWorksAlabama.com to register.
Flight Works Alabama is open Tuesday - Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm, and Saturday from 9 am - 3 pm. Visitors are encouraged to pre-purchase their tickets online at FlightWorksAlabama.com due to COVID-19 capacity regulations.
The first 100 guests pre-purchase their tickets online for this Saturday (8/15) and like our Facebook page will receive a FREE pass to the Drone Fly Zone, where visitors can fly one of our Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.
All above information provided by Flight Works Alabama.
