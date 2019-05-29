No boat required in this ‘everyman’ tournament. In its 6th year this family fun rodeo has prizes galore, three deep, in over 28 categories of ‘catch’ from game fish to pin fish to blue crabs. Registration is $25 for kids under 13 and $50 for adults with all kids entered automatically going into drawing for 14’ boat, trailer and motor. A portion of proceeds go to “Operation ReConnect” a non-profit re-uniting vets and their families with a beach vacation immediately returning from deployment. Tickets may be purchased online at fishflorabama.com.
The eclectic “Mario Mena” Band kicks off festivities Thursday, May 30th, 5pm at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club. A Captain’s meeting follows at 6pm for competitive cash categories in Red Snapper, Speckled Trout, King Mackerel and for the offshore “Grand Slam” of Tuna, Mahi-Mahi, Wahoo, & Swordfish. Additional competitive category is a “Trash Can Slam” of Lady Fish, Blue Fish, and Gaff Top Sail Catfish in both adult and junior divisions.
Public invited to dog-friendly beaches at Yacht Club and Ole River Grill for Crawfish Boil by Rouses, and weigh-ins, noon til 7pm, May 31st/June 1st. Featured live music is Sam Glass at 11am, followed by Mel Knapp at 3pm, Friday, Mason Henderson, 11am and Tony Brook, 3pm, Saturday. Rouses will host a Crawfish Eating Contest 1pm Saturday.
Sponsors include: Simmons Battery, Saunders Marine Center, Legendary Marine, Blaze Grills, Penn Rods and Reels, Bufkin Air Designs, Kesco, Tito’s Vodka, Heritage Electric, Engel Coolers, Academy Sports & Outdoors, Mojo Sportswear, No Bitchin’ Just Fishin’, The Gulf Shores Zoo, Polish Boutique, Rouses Grocery Store, iHeartMEDIA, Great Days Outdoors, Baldwin Beach Express Toll Bridge, Hicks, & Norchill Coolers.
Awards ceremony to be held at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club, Sunday, June 2nd3p-5p with music that afternoon by Ryan Dyer at 6pm.
*Operation ReConnect is a non-profit geared to provide returning veterans and families a relaxing complimentary week long beach vacation to reconnect with their families. For more information on this non-profit organization you can go to www.operationreconnect.org.
