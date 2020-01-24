Eric Reynolds joined us on Studio10 this morning to preview this weeks "Perspectives". This week's topic is the flu.
Some doctors are calling this flu season one of the worst in decades. Millions of Americans have gotten sick, unfortunately, thousands have died.
So, what are local health officials saying? What are they recommending we do to protect ourselves?
This week on "Perspectives", Eric speaks with 3 local health professionals who are on the front line here on the Gulf coast. They share what they are seeing in two of the busiest medical facilities in Alabama... just half-way through the flu season.
They also talk about the flu shot and the best ways to treat this unusual flu season.
"Perspectives with Eric Reynolds" airs this Saturday at 9am.
