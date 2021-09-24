The 4th Annual "Fly In" is set for Saturday and Sunday October 2nd and 3rd from 8am to 630pm.
The event will take place at their flying field at Horak Airport, 16429 Co. Rd. 95. There will be food, drinks, sales and more.
This event benefits "Mary's Shelter". A non-profit caring home for homeless adult pregnant women in Elberta.
For more information call 941-544-3258
You can also visit https://www.facebook.com/FlyBoyz-RC-Club-100946495083411
