"Food and Wine Magazine" is gearing up for its annual "Food and Wine Classic" in Aspen, Colorado.
This is a once a year, one of a kind gathering of the biggest names in food. From TV chefs to celebrities... and it's open to the public too!
The Food and Wine Classic in Aspen takes place June 14th through the 16th. You can get tickets to the event by calling 877-900-WINE or go to foodandwine.com/classic.
"Food and Wine Magazine" and People Magazine are published by the Meredith Corporation, which also owns Fox10.
