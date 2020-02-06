The classic rock band Foreigner is kicking off a residency in Las Vegas ahead of a huge world tour. Meredith reporter Jillian Lopez caught up with the band for an update on what's in store.
Foreigner is coming to the IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi February 7 & 8, 2020. Click here for tickets.
