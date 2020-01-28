February is the month of love! It’s time to celebrate Valentine’s Day and remember the importance of having someone special in our lives. To celebrate, Island Granite is looking for the longest-married couple in Baldwin County and surrounding area, giving away $3000 cash to the “Forever Valentine’s.” To participate, couples must visit the Island Granite showroom at the 20053 Richard Childress Lane in Foley with their marriage certificate on hand and register. The registration ends February 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. You can find all the contest rules at the website: www.islandgraniteonline.com/forevervalentines. The winning couple will be announced on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020.
Forever Valentine’s Contest Registration: until Monday, February 13, 2020 at 5 p.m.
The following information is provided by Island Granite:
Located in the intersection of Hwy 59 and City rd. 10 in Foley, Alabama. Island Granite is one of the most respected companies in the stone industry. We're specialized in custom countertops and tabletops; we offer the highest quality granite, marble, quartzite & quartz surfaces.
Since 2007 we’ve been helping homeowners from Escambia County, Baldwin County and surrounding areas to achieve the look of their dreams. We work with many of the leading brand names in engineered stone including Cambria, Caesarstone, Vicostone and Element Stone.
To celebrate 15 year of successful business we recently open our brand-new concept store filled with inspiration for kitchen, bathrooms, fireplaces and other desired projects. With a new state of the art fabrication shop, our master craftsmen can produce amazing results within tight deadlines.
Visit our web site www.islandgraniteonline.com for more information and breathtaking trending pictures for your next project.
Island Granite 20053 Richard Childress Lane, Foley Al 36535
(251) 943-7663
