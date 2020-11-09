We need your help, now more than ever, to bring hope and joy to our neighbors in need this holiday season.
FOX10 is once again teaming up with Volunteers of America Southeast for 10 Caring Gifts. The annual campaign helps those in our community with special needs, the elderly, veterans, children separated from their parents, and others in need of assistance.
To kick off the program, 10 Caring Gifts is teaming up with Greer's for a food drive. Boxes will be set up at area Greer's stores Nov. 9- Dec. 6, 2020. When you're shopping for groceries, be sure to pick up a couple of extra non-perishable items and toss them in the donation boxes. We would really appreciate it!
There are plenty of other ways you can give back through 10 Caring Gifts. You can find all the information you need here. You can also call Volunteers of America at 251-338-1294.
10 Caring Gifts includes:
- 'Toys for the Holidays' Toy Drive
- Pennies for Patriots
- 'Food for the Holidays' Food Drive
- Caring Kits
- School & Art Supplies
- Baby Bundles
- Blankets
- Coats & Jackets
- Warm Hands, Warm Hearts
- Cash Gift
