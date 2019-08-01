Get out your golf clubs for a good time and a great cause! Franklin Primary Health is hosting its 24th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament on Saturday, August 10, 2019, with tee-off at 8:00am. The tournament will be at Magnolia Grove, 7001 Magnolia Grove Parkway, Mobile.
Franklin Primary Health Center is a non-profit, federally qualified health center founded in 1975 by Dr. Marilyn Aiello and a group of concerned citizens who recognized the need for quality health care in the underserved Davis Avenue community (now Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue community).
For more on the golf tournament and to learn about Franklin Primary Health, click on franklinprimary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.