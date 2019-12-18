Fred Michael is a local marionette artist who has traveled the country learning the art of puppeteering. He grew up in Pittsburgh and was heavily involved in different theater organizations, perfecting his marionette talent. His love for puppeteering even took him to work with Fred Rogers himself. Fred Michael says his time on the well-known “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” was filled with joy and learning.
Fred Michael resides in the Gulf Coast and performs his show, “Circus of Strings.” You can contact him via email at fhmwvu@live.com.
