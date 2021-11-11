Breweries of the Alabama Gulf Coast have joined together and brewed a beer
to raise awareness and funds for the Alabama Coastal Foundation. The beer is named Friends in Low Places and is a new take on the 2019 collaboration brew of the same name.
Participating breweries include Big Beach, Braided River, Fairhope, Iron Hand, and Old Majestic, in addition to Mobile's newest brewery, Oyster City.
The idea for the collaboration came from Fairhope Brewing Co., the oldest brewery currently in operation in the Mobile Bay area. Fairhope's head brewer Jacob Sellers worked with the other brewing teams to fine-tune an IPA recipe and coordinated a group brew day in October.
The 2021 edition of Friends in Low Places has a bright tropical fruit aroma that, according to Sellers, "caresses your nose as you take a sip. With just enough malty sweetness to support the explosion of hoppy flavors imparted by American and New Zealand hops, the finish is so crisp and smooth that for just a moment, you will hear waves crashing and feel the sand between
your toes."
Other changes for Friends in Low Places include distribution. "It has been a rough 18 months or so on the service industry. This year, we really want to promote that people purchase the beer at bars and restaurants around coastal Alabama and at select participating breweries, "said Brian Kane, managing partner of Fairhope Brewing Company. "With the holidays approaching, we
want to encourage our community to drink, eat and shop local this season. That is why we are launching the beer at one of our industry's best supporters, Greers Markets."
Friends in Low Places will be released exclusively at Greers Downtown Market on November 11, 2021, with a special launch event from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. "We are really excited to partner with these local businesses and support ACF. As a local, family-owned business, we strive to provide the best products and services and promote local items whenever we can," Lucy Greer
Cheriogotis, one of the family's fifth-generation leaders.
After the initial release at Greers, the beer will be available in cans and on tap at bars, restaurants, stores and select breweries around the area." We invite the community to come out, meet the people behind the beer, support ACF, and check out the new Greer's location."
About the Alabama Coastal Foundation — The Alabama Coastal Foundation's mission is to improve and protect Alabama's coastal environment through cooperation, education, and participation. The organization pursues practical solutions to conservation challenges using an inclusive environmental
stewardship approach. To learn more about our programs, become a member, or volunteer, please visit: www.joinACF.org
