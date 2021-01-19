Although Mardi Gras will be different this year, our friends at Frios are bringing the flavor! The King Cake Pop is back and a it has a lot of people excited on the Gulf Coast. Their current flavors are: King Cake, Peanut Butter Pop with Tagalongs, Caramel Pop with Samoa’s, Chocolate Pop with Thin Mints, and Chocolate Strawberry.
You can shop by going to the Frios Gourmet Pops - Mobile/ Springhill Facebook Page and click the Buy Now button. Frios signature tie dye van can be seen around town. If you are interested in having Frios attend a special event or fundraiser, you can contact Kirsten Loper at kloper@friospops.com.
Frios Schedule (Jan 19 & 21)
-Tuesday 12pm until 4pm: The Pact (5025 Hillcrest Road Mobile, Al 36609).
-Thursday 12pm until 4pm: Hicks & McMurphy (9751 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608)
• Facebook : Frios Mobile Gourmet Pops-Mobile / Springhill
• Instagram: friosmobile
• Snapchat: friosmobile
• Website: friospops.com
